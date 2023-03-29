Grant Harlan has been on a roll as of late. The Rock River Yamaha rider has been making main events straight out of the heats and getting better every weekend. This weekend in Seattle, Harlan logged his best 450SX finish ever with a 13th. Ever the competitor, he does not seem content, and has his eyes set on more.

Racer X: Career best 13th. Just take me through your night.

Grant Harlan: Honestly, pretty rough. The track was gnarly, as everyone knows. Started okay, like 15th-ish. Going backwards. Couldn’t figure the track out. Even in the heat race, I got a really good start in that, which was awesome. Moved backwards. Just couldn’t figure the lines out. The triples were difficult. The whoops were tricky. About halfway I started figuring it out. Got the three in into the whoops. Was getting that good. I honestly started getting the rhythms better, which I was surprised about because they were getting tougher. Stoked with my riding after halfway, but we need to work on those opening laps.