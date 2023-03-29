Seattle was round eleven of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and it was also something of a turning point in the series, as we went from three title contenders to just two. Now, with six rounds to go, we’ve got a tie in points, so buckle up and away we go!

Eli Tomac had that off night in Indy that he attributed to his neck issue, said he wasn’t 100 percent, healthy for Detroit, and although he ended up third, I’d say it wasn’t a great night for him. Anytime a big dog gets caught and passed by other big dogs, they’re not happy so, how can it be a good night? Well, this week in Seattle he was back to being the guy as he grabbed his sixth win in eleven races and tied Cooper Webb for the series lead.

Just like in Oakland, he was doing a rhythm section most of the day in a little different (and slightly slower) way, which kept him out of the ruts. It was just something he knew he could do for the entire 20-minute main event, and if he greased it, he wouldn’t lose too much time. His pursuer in the main event, Cooper Webb, was doing the traditional on/off/three route and it looked much sketchier but, in the end, the slight losses that Tomac got in that section were made up in the whoops when early on he drifted outside before the whoops and blitzed the hell out of them. It was very fast! Most guys were slowing to go inside and then just hammer through the rut. Some were blitzing like Justin Barcia, but no one was blitzing them as well as Tomac. He was next level there and it got him the win.