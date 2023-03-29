Get a Special Deal on Arma's Essential Supplement Lineup

Shhh… Do you hear that? Birds are back in the trees. Bulky coats are changing over to light jackets. A few brave flowers have even managed to peek up through the melting snow. That’s right, spring is here! Every day is longer than the last, and for a lot of us, that means more time out on the track. Doing well in this summer’s big races means making the most of spring training—and making the most of training requires the very best nutrition and supplements to maximize your efforts and aid your recovery time.

Jeremy McGrath and the team over at Arma know how important this time of year is to racers of all levels, and they’ve got a special deal going on their wildly popular ProKit collection of essential products.

The ProKit comprises all of Arma’s original supplements—the ones the brand built its name and reputation on, and the ones it still considers the core of its lineup. These four products were designed to work in concert with each other to provide everything a rider needs to get the absolute most out of their training and ride days.

Included in the ProKit are Fire: Natural Boost + Focus (Orange Crush), Blitz: Training Complex (Berry Blast), Reload: Protein Complex (Deep Chocolate), and Reload: Protein Complex (Very Vanilla).

Here’s a breakdown of what all of these supplements do and how they work together. Fire provides a boost for your body for an intense workout or riding session—using whole green coffee powder, it delivers a slow dose of caffeine—about two cups of coffee worth—over six hours. It’s a slow rise in energy without the big coffee comedown.

Blitz is a complementary pre-workout mix, a versatile anti-fatigue tool to fight muscle pump, improve stamina, and smooth out physical performance via an all-natural blend of branched-chain amino acids, Cluster Dextrin, and beta alanine. It’s proven to build muscle and clear lactic acid fast so you can perform at your highest level day after day.

Finally, Reload is there for your post-workout recovery. Loaded with whey isolate protein (for muscle repair), Cucugreen (a turmeric-based anti-inflammatory), and MCT Oil (to boost brain function after hard workouts), it smooths out the bumps in your routine and recovers protein like no other product. A black pepper extract called Bioperine also helps to speed up nutrient absorption to maximize Reload’s beneficial effects. The ProKit includes both Chocolate and Vanilla protein powder to let you mix up your routine.