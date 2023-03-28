Watch: Seattle Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
March 28, 2023 10:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 11th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 11th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross.
Seattle Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX West Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Seattle 2023
Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction
Main Event Results
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 25, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:33.264
|18 Laps
|52.015
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:35.976
|+2.712
|51.909
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:36.479
|+3.215
|52.288
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|16:54.403
|+21.139
|52.705
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|16:58.594
|+25.330
|53.372
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross
Seattle - 450SX Main EventMarch 25, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:00.025
|23 Laps
|51.641
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:04.823
|+4.798
|52.016
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|21:05.491
|+5.466
|51.713
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:14.746
|+14.721
|52.275
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:17.244
|+17.219
|51.285
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|104
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|83
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|82
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|248
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|248
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|226
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|199
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|199