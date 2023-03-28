Ask anyone what the most important part of a supercross race is and the most common answer you’ll get is, “The start.” Well, if that’s true, then Kevin Moranz was the master of his domain in Seattle, where he blasted his way to holeshots in both the heat race and 450SX main event. His superb launch in the heat race helped him avoid the LCQ and transfer directly to the main, where he was able to repeat the out-of-the-gate feat, and lead the entire pack for a substantial amount of time, on a 2022 KTM, no less.

“That was big. I’m on a stock 2022 KTM against all these factory bikes, privateer lifin’ it,” Moranz said to our own Kellen Brauer after the race. “To holeshot not only the heat race, $1,000 Tank Masters bonus right there, to do it in the main event, $5,000 Tank Masters bonus right there, I’m stoked about it. I started fourth last weekend and my heart rate spiked and I was kind of freaking out in that situation. To actually start up front, I was pretty calm and collected over the finish line and all that.”