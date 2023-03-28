Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Little Rock
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Midwest and Southwest Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier Venue Change

March 28, 2023
The following press release is from MX Sports:

Competition Bulletin 2023-9: Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifier Venue Change

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants
FROM: MX Sports
SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-9:

The Midwest and Southwest Area Qualifiers scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, at Porterville OHV Park in Porterville, California, will be relocating to Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) in Bakersfield, California. The dates will stay the same.

Midwest Area Qualifier

  • April 1: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

Southwest Area Qualifier

  • April 2: Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, California

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.

