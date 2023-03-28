Take me through the heat race. Obviously, first race back and then bam, right up front. What’s it like doing that?

Yeah, that was awesome. I was in the B practice all day, so the track was pretty prime. I ended up qualifying fourth, which is the best I’ve ever qualified. So, that I was stoked on. Gave me a great gate pick for the heat race. Then something came over me on the gate in the heat race. I was like, all right, this is going to be awesome. Got off to a great jump. Came around the first turn first or second and got into the lead. I was feeling really comfortable out there. Like you said, it’s my first race back and the nerves and everything. I really haven’t had that many days on the bike. So, I was just trying to focus on staying smooth and smart, but I was having a great time. I was smiling under my helmet and everything. Pierce ended up getting around me, but I led for way over half the heat race, so I was stoked. Got second in the heat race, which is the best I’ve ever done. It was good for me to show I still have speed and a lot of talent, so that was awesome.

I know you weren’t quite 100% coming back, so was this about where you expected to end up on the night? Or is this a little bit better?

I really had no clue, honestly. I tore my calf muscle after my wrist, so it’s kind of just like never-ending nagging injuries. I really only had four or five full days on the bike before I came here, and the last couple days weren’t the greatest. I was kind of stressing out about the race. I hadn’t got too many long motos in. So, I was like, “You know what? Tonight, I just need to show I’ve got speed and sprint as long as I can, and wherever I end up, I end up.” In the main, I got into a good groove and just rode it home.