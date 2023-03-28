For guys like RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo the goal is to contend for a championship, yet Jett Lawrence sure is making it tough for them to do that. At what point, if any, does it become tempting for them to focus on racing each other for second in the championship, instead trying to hunt down Lawrence?

I think everyone knows that beating Jett consistently is going to be a hard ask. Can they be opportunistic when Jett has an off night or a bad start? Sure. But anyone who’s been paying attention has seen him win two Pro Motocross titles, last year’s 250 East SX title and now on his way to a West title. Thinking that you’re going to somehow turn the tide on his momentum will likely leave you frustrated. I believe Cam and RJ are just going into each main event hoping things go their way but also making sure they remain on the podium. If Jett opens the door, great. Assuming they’ll find a way to just beat him as he’s continuing to improve is a toughy.

Eli Tomac was good in Seattle, but he was really making his money in the whoops. He was blowing by guys there! Did he figure out a special line? Was he just that much better than everyone else there? Did the team fit his machine with quick-shot bottles of nitrous to use through that section? What was going on?!

Most everyone figured out that you could protect the inside line and then pick up a jumping rhythm in the whoops. That line was easy, consistent, and in most cases, worked. Tomac’s outside slingshot line was unorthodox but genius. The key was that it lined him up for the inside in the next corner, too. All he needed to do was pull alongside and then he could just measure the other rider as they entered the next berm and execute the pass. That outside line (that switched to inside) also became more useful as everyone stopped blitzing the whoops. The left side of the whoops was not being used and was more or less ideal for the main event. Riders at Tomac’s level can blitz whoops with reckless abandon when they are still in prime shape. As the other riders were picking their way through that rut, Tomac was able to get very aggressive in the unused left side of the rebuilt whoops. This line wouldn’t work for everyone as it required a mad dash through the whoops but if you had the skill and the will, it was a nice passing line.