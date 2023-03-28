Rare is it you hear a rider say such positive things about a motorcycle. Justin Barcia is there, though, on his Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas.

“The bike is very forgiving, it’s easy to tune, and four or five races ago we found a good setting,” Justin Barcia told our Steve Matthes after recording third place in Seattle. “I can throw it around. It’s flickable, you know? This bike is good, I’m enjoying it. I’m happy, for sure. A better start would put me in a better position, but overall, my speed is really good, bike is really good, and yeah that’s a good combo.”

Barcia has three podiums this season and has finds himself just four points out of fourth in the standings (quietly, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Barcia are having a heck of a duel for fourth in points). Barcia usually nabs a few podiums and a solid finish in the standings, though. What’s getting attention this year is how he is doing it. The old Barcia was a great starter and then fought like hell to keep his position. This year, he’s the one making the passes. He’s even kept them clean! Most of his rides have been of the come-from-behind variety, but he’s not even over thinking his starts. Instead of re-inventing the wheel on those, he’ll just keep executing what he knows, and eventually a good start will come. If he does, a win is in the cards.

Barcia started this year at the end of a two-year deal with GasGas, and he has not been shy about saying it’s his contract year. Throughout the season, he mentioned a few times that he didn’t have anything in place yet for ’23. But as he’s gelling with the motorcycle and showing speed on the track—this might be the fastest we’ve ever seen the 51—it would seem like a return is becoming inevitable.

“It’s looking good,” he said last night on the PulpMX Show. “That’s the plan and we’ll just work on getting it sorted out.”