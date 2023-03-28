So far this year’s West Coast rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross have been the Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo show, with the exception of the Triple Crown at A2, where Levi Kitchen won, and Stilez Robertson also graced the podium. But what about the other guys? The ones who have podium speed, they just need a start and maybe some luck to go their way? We caught up with Enzo Lopes, Max Vohland, and Pierce Brown, after Seattle to see how their nights went, is a podium in store for these guys soon?

Enzo Lopes | 4th

Racer X: Fourth on the night. I think you wish you could do that restart again, huh?

Enzo Lopes: Dude, tell me about it. I had a terrible start in the heat race and then also in the main. I came from 17th to 4th, but tonight was the best race of my career, I would say. So, I’m stoked. Can’t complain.

How would you take the track as it changed throughout the night? It seemed like it kind of developed into a decent racetrack in the end.

For me, in practice I could say the opposite because I was struggling, but in the main I didn’t make too many mistakes. So, for me, it was just another day at Club, riding-wise. Just trying to flow. Didn’t make as many mistakes as I did in practice in the heat. I felt super solid. Fitness felt good. Speed felt good. Like you said, just wish I could have a restart again. I was seeing Jett [Lawrence] and Cameron [McAdoo], [RJ] Hampshire every lap and I had the same speed. I was just 15 seconds back.

Take me through your mindset, because these results have been great and I think in the past you would take these results any night of the week, but you’ve been so close to that podium. So, are you frustrated or are you actually pretty happy with the riding and you’re just happy to move into next week?

It’s funny because you always change your perspective. Last year I would be super stoked with a fourth place, and this year it’s like, I’m so close. I know I have the speed. I’m happy and I’m not, because I know I have what it takes. We’re reaching closer to it. I know we’ll get there by the end of the season. If I don’t, I’ll be disappointed. But we’ll see.