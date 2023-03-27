Coldenhoff down in 5th position on lap 9 found himself just in front of his teammate Maxime Renaux who was 6th since lap 5. With Seewer’s crash on lap 11 the three Monster Energy Yamaha riders stuck together with Coldenhoff 4th, Renaux 5th and Seewer 6th. This didn’t stop Renaux to make a clever move on Coldenhoff over 3 turns. Renaux and Coldenhoff, 4th and 5th respectively would keep this order until the end.

Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Brian Bogers made a solid race going from 9th on lap 1 to 7th without being overtaken along the way. SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery’s Alberto Forato was another rider oscillating around the 10th place until lap 12, but got to 8th when JM Honda Racing’s Brent Van Doninck 7th at the time made a mistake to lose few places down to 9th. Forato and Van Doninck would settle for 8th and 9th respectively.

Red Bull GASGASG Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini was 9th on lap 1 and moved down just outside the top 10 from lap 10 until the very last lap when passed Romain Febvre (11th in the end) for the 10th position.

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina winner Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez unfortunately crashed and would not finish the race.

Race 2 was one of the most eventful races so far. While Febvre took the FOX Holeshot, it was Coldenhoff who made a magnificent first lap to get himself in front and would never let the second too close to him.

The second place looked promised to Febvre as he overtook Seewer on lap 2 to keep this position for 14 laps. However Jeffrey Herlings had other plans. The ‘bullet’ made a heroic race. After a bad start, he was 14th after few turns but he was on a mission overtaking nearly everyone in front of him. He quickly found himself 7th behind Prado 6th on lap 3 and finally found an opportunity on lap 9 to overtake Red Plate holder on lap 9.

No one could resist Herlings as lap after lap he overtook Vlaanderen on lap 9 to get 5th, on lap 11 he got the better of Seewer for 4th. This is when things spiced up with 2 laps to go as Herlings closed on Renaux in 3rd and Febvre 2nd.

A three-way battle ensued when in turn the three riders tried to make a charge on the other two with Renaux passing Febvre and Herlings passing Renaux for few turns to see Febvre not giving up easily and took back the 2nd place. All of this in a matter of one lap. Eventually Herlings got the better of the two Frenchmen and even push for the 1st place but it was too late and settled for 2nd.

Renaux got also the better of Febvre at the same time of Herlings and finished 3rd while Febvre ende up 4th.

Vlaanderen made another solid race and was constantly into the top 6 to finally finishing 5th just in front of Prado and Seewer, 6th and 7th respectively. While Prado hovered over the 6th place throughout the race, Seewer was 4th between lap 3 and 11 and after few mistakes moved down the leaderbord to finished 7th.