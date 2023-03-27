Results Archive
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Seattle

March 27, 2023 12:30pm
by:

Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me for a comprehensive look at what happened at the Seattle Supercross. From Eli Tomac's win, Jett Lawrence’s dominance, another crash from Chase Sexton, and we even have Phil Nicoletti as a guest host!

Listen to the Seattle Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

