Lots to talk about when it comes to the just completed Seattle Supercross tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Racer X Online’s Kellen Brauer, Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips and some guy who races named Phil Nicoletti. We’ll discuss Seattle SX, the MXGP of Sardegna, and more.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia rode very well in Seattle to get on the box again and he’ll call in to talk about that race, the ruts and tough conditions as well as his time as a teammate to Phil.

Justin Bogle has a new ride in a new country for 2023. We’ll talk to Justin about his new Kawasaki ride up north, thoughts on the SX season, and more.

It’s MXGP time with Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer joining the show to talk about his race in Sardegna, how his season is shaping up, that big crash at the opener, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code PULPMX to receive 20 percent of your custom graphics.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Renegade Fuels, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Suspension Direct, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Ride Engineering, OGIO Powersports, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, ORW, Manscape and Guts Racing.