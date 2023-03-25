Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the upcoming 2023 Seattle Supercross where Weigandt gives the update on the series from home while Brauer catches up with some privateers in the Seattle bay the night before the race.

Brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R, which feature point-and-shoot handling, track tuned suspension, and the type of low-end torque to get you out of corners fast, and to the checkers even faster. Go to www.powersports.honda.com to learn more about the same bikes ridden by Chase Sexton, Colt Nichols and Hunter and Jett Lawrence.