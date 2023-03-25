Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Maximilian Spies
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Arvid Lüning
  3. Lorenzo Ciabatti
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Weege Show: Seattle Supercross Preview

March 25, 2023

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the upcoming 2023 Seattle Supercross where Weigandt gives the update on the series from home while Brauer catches up with some privateers in the Seattle bay the night before the race.

Brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R, which feature point-and-shoot handling, track tuned suspension, and the type of low-end torque to get you out of corners fast, and to the checkers even faster.

