There were lots of storylines from the night of racing at the 2023 Detroit Supercross, from the heat race run-in between Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates, to Aaron Plessinger’s incredible start and brutal ending in the 450SX main event, and Chase Sexton’s post-race penalty. We saw season-best finishes and some bad luck. One of the talking points from the day was also focused on brothers. While Justin and Josh Hill both finished inside the top ten in the premier class main event—which had not been done in AMA Supercross in nearly 50 years—the focus at the end of the night was on the Lawrence brothers.
At the Detroit Supercross, Hunter Lawrence claimed his fifth win of the 250SX East Region Championship. Hunter and his younger brother, Jett, who is currently leading the 250SX West Region standings with three total main event wins so far this season, became the first set of brothers to be leading their respective divisions of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the same season.
Jett earned his tenth career 250SX win at the rescheduled Oakland Supercross last month (the last race of the initial 250SX West Region swing) and Hunter’s fifth win of the season was his tenth career 250SX win.
So Hunter and Jett both have the same number of wins through their first 27 250SX races. So how close are the brother’s AMA Supercross stats to date? Shockingly close, actually! Let’s take a look.
Note, Jett did win the 2022 250SX East Region, so he has a +1 on big brother when it comes to AMA Supercross 250SX titles.
Better First 250SX Start
Jett scored ninth at the ‘20 Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Hunter scored 13th at the ‘20 Salt Lake City 4 Supercross.
Little bro finished inside the top ten in his first 250SX start, whereas Hunter did not.
Top Tens
Both Lawrence brothers have 25 top-ten finishes in their first 27 250SX starts.
Odd.
Top Fives
Both Lawrence brothers have 22 top-five finishes in their first 27 250SX starts.
Really odd!
Podiums
Jett has 18 podiums in his first 27 250SX starts.
Hunter has…19 podiums in his first 27 250SX starts.
Big bro gets the nod here.
10 Main Event Wins Apiece
Jett has earned nine total 250SX main event wins and one Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown win (‘21 Salt Lake City 2 SX).
Hunter has eight regular-format 250SX main event wins, plus one Triple Crown overall win (’22 Glendale SX) and one Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown win (’22 Atlanta SX at Atlanta Motor Speedway).
27 Starts
We will put an asterisk on the 27 starts, because at the 2021 Indianapolis 2 Supercross, Jett qualified for the main event but a crash kept him from racing. His spot on the main event starting gate was given to Mitchell Oldenburg in a chaotic night. Jett did receive one point for qualifying for the main event, even though he did not actually start the race and his position was scored as 23rd officially (there are 22 gates but again, he didn’t really start).
Worst 250SX Result to Date
We put this one under the note about starts because technically Jett never lined up on the gate so we can’t really count this as a true “start.” Jett’s worst finish in a race he started was an 11th (‘20 Salt Lake City 4 SX). Oddly, Jett’s famous last-lap battle with Dylan Ferrandis at the 2020 Anaheim 2 SX is not his worst finish. Since he completed so many of the lead laps that night before breaking his collarbone, he finished ninth.
Hunter’s worst 250SX finish to date is an 18th (’22 Anaheim 3 SX). He crashed in the whoops, which ended his night early.
Jett gets the nod for better worst finish in a race started. If that makes any sense?
Total Points
Jett has 567 total 250SX points to date.
Hunter has 578 total 250SX points to date.
While Hunter does get the nod here, if Jett actually races that ’21 Indianapolis 2 SX, he more than likely takes tops big bro in this category, as Jett finishing 12th or better gets him those 11 (or more) points.