“Losing points two weeks in a row, it’s not fun,” Tomac said afterward when asked if he felt a sense of urgency to win after giving up points to Webb for two straight rounds. “Either way though, we were so close anyway. It’s good to not lose for a third week in a row, it was a good bounce back for us.”

Tomac is now tied for the points lead with Webb, which is absolutely incredible, especially this late in the season. Soak it in people, this championship is as tight as it gets! Tomac also acknowledged tying Stewart’s record, but admitted his focus remains on his points battle with Webb.

“It’s special, but we’re obviously neck-and-neck right now, and I’ve got to stay focused on that.

Finishing second was Webb, who simply wasn’t able to keep pace with Tomac as the race wore on, and nearly found himself in a battle royale with Justin Barcia on the final lap.

“I could tell he was riding well and was getting me there at the end,” Webb said of Barcia’s late-race charge that nearly saw the two clash on the last lap. “I was struggling at the end, the track changed quite a bit and some of my lines seemed to go away. I was definitely being a little conservative and then I saw he was catching me so I had to kind of get going again. I was able to hold him off, it was a good fight.”