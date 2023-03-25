The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

The Dunes of Riola Sardo benefit to Jorge Prado and Jago Geerts during the RAM Qualifying Races

RIOLA SARDO (Sardinia) – Day one at the MXGP of Sardegna has ended with some memorable RAM Qualifying Races in both MXGP and MX2 categories which were dominated by RedBull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts.

A sunny day coupled with the now well-known sandy track of Riola Sardo made for some challenging conditions for the riders who cannot lose one moment of focus as we witnessed during this first day.

Alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship races, we also saw the first races of the WMX and EMX250 categories which were won by and Lotte Van Drunen and Andrea Bonacorsi respectively.

The day was completed by the brand-new Paddock Show in front of number of fans who were able to be in close proximity with the stars. The guests were the winners of the RAM Qualifying Races' Jago Geerts and Jorge Prado, invited along with Andrea Adamo, Kiara Fontanesi and Calvin Vlaanderen.

MXGP

In a remake of the first round in Argentina, it was Jorge Prado who dominated the race through and led from start to finish again. The second place was also devoted to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff who delivered a strong performance over the whole race keeping at bay in turn RedBull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez. Coldenhoff eventually held his ground to finished second and grabbed 9 points.

The third place was very disputed but while Herlings found himself third early on, he had to be patient as went down the order to 5th on lap 7 although the Bullet capitalised on mistakes from Vlaanderen and Fernandez to get back up to third in the last 2 laps.

Brent Van Doninck from JM Honda Racing was one rider who displayed strong racing as he methodically went up the leaderboard from 6th to 4th while never get overtaken. Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre raced similarly to van doninck as he followed him throughout race to finish 5th.

Vlaanderen finished 8th in the end although he showed some great speed and was fighting for the second spot as he closed on Coldenhoff when he suddenly crashed on lap 9, losing along the way precious points. Fernandez followed the same path as he was battling with Coldenhoff to end up crashing as well and finishing 6th. In between them was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer who stayed pretty consistent to navigate his to the 7th place.

RedBull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini ended at the 9th place while Benoit Paturel from De Baets Yamaha MX-Team made a very good race to end up in with one point and the 10th place and staying the whole race within the top 10.

Jorge Prado: “It was a very good day, another RAM Qualifying win and more points gained. I felt already good in the morning and I knew I had to get a good start to ride in front. I managed to put a gap between the second and keep it so I am very happy with this racing today”