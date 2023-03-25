Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Maximilian Spies
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Arvid Lüning
  3. Lorenzo Ciabatti
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Jago Geerts (MX2) and Jorge Prado (MXGP) top MXGP of Sardegna Qualifying Races

March 25, 2023 11:20pm | by:
Jago Geerts (MX2) and Jorge Prado (MXGP) top MXGP of Sardegna Qualifying Races

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

The Dunes of Riola Sardo benefit to Jorge Prado and Jago Geerts during the RAM Qualifying Races

RIOLA SARDO (Sardinia) – Day one at the MXGP of Sardegna has ended with some memorable RAM Qualifying Races in both MXGP and MX2 categories which were dominated by RedBull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts.

A sunny day coupled with the now well-known sandy track of Riola Sardo made for some challenging conditions for the riders who cannot lose one moment of focus as we witnessed during this first day.

Alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship races, we also saw the first races of the WMX and EMX250 categories which were won by and Lotte Van Drunen and Andrea Bonacorsi respectively.

The day was completed by the brand-new Paddock Show in front of number of fans who were able to be in close proximity with the stars. The guests were the winners of the RAM Qualifying Races' Jago Geerts and Jorge Prado, invited along with Andrea Adamo, Kiara Fontanesi and Calvin Vlaanderen.

MXGP

In a remake of the first round in Argentina, it was Jorge Prado who dominated the race through and led from start to finish again. The second place was also devoted to Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff who delivered a strong performance over the whole race keeping at bay in turn RedBull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez. Coldenhoff eventually held his ground to finished second and grabbed 9 points.

The third place was very disputed but while Herlings found himself third early on, he had to be patient as went down the order to 5th on lap 7 although the Bullet capitalised on mistakes from Vlaanderen and Fernandez to get back up to third in the last 2 laps.

Brent Van Doninck from JM Honda Racing was one rider who displayed strong racing as he methodically went up the leaderboard from 6th to 4th while never get overtaken. Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre raced similarly to van doninck as he followed him throughout race to finish 5th.

Vlaanderen finished 8th in the end although he showed some great speed and was fighting for the second spot as he closed on Coldenhoff when he suddenly crashed on lap 9, losing along the way precious points. Fernandez followed the same path as he was battling with Coldenhoff to end up crashing as well and finishing 6th.  In between them was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer who stayed pretty consistent to navigate his to the 7th place.

RedBull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini ended at the 9th place while Benoit Paturel from De Baets Yamaha MX-Team made a very good race to end up in with one point and the 10th place and staying the whole race within the top 10.

Jorge Prado: “It was a very good day, another RAM Qualifying win and more points gained. I felt already good in the morning and I knew I had to get a good start to ride in front. I managed to put a gap between the second and keep it so I am very happy with this racing today”

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna - MXGP Qualifying Race

Live Now
Riola Sardo
Sardinia Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jorge Prado 25:00.1490.000 Spain GasGas
2Glenn Coldenhoff 25:01.5991.450 Netherlands Yamaha
3Jeffrey Herlings 25:03.4023.253 Netherlands KTM
4Brent Van Doninck 25:10.47710.328 Belgium Honda
5Romain Febvre 25:12.80912.660 France Kawasaki
6Ruben Fernandez 25:15.16615.017 Spain Honda
7Jeremy Seewer 25:16.28416.135 Switzerland Yamaha
8Calvin Vlaanderen 25:18.94718.798 South Africa Yamaha
9Mattia Guadagnini 25:33.83733.688 Italy GasGas
10Benoit Paturel 25:41.54841.399 France Yamaha
Full Results
  • Glenn Coldenhoff MXGP
  •  Jeffrey Herlings MXGP

MX2

In RAM MX2 Qualifying Race, it was a similar fate than MXGP for the top place as Jago Geerts led from lap 1 to win his second RAM Qualifying Race in a row. Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf who is known as a sand specialist was one rider who showed great determination as he passed Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant on the first lap to then set his eyes on Simon Laengenfelder from RedBull GasGas Factory Racing over the next few laps. De Wolf eventually made great overtake on the German to chase after Geerts for the lead. Although he settled for second in the end.

Laengenfelder did keep his third position after that even if Benistant got close to him towards the end. Benistant raced in 4th position after lap 1 until the end as he was not able to pass Laengenfelder and had to defend his place in the end to F&H Kawasaki MX2 Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo.

The 5th position hold the whole way by Kevin Horgmo who kept RedBull Factory Racing’s Liam Everts at bay while making a charge on Benistant at the end while Evert comfortably kept the 6th place.

While Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen had a similar racing story keeping his 7th place after the first lap until the end, Andrea Adamo from RedBull KTM Factory Racing was eying a move on Coenen but had to settle for 8th.

Finally, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk got into the points as he moved up to 9th on lap 3 while Rick Elzinga from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team moved down from 8th to 10th to fight this position with SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery’s Cornelius Toendel during few laps to hold his ground in the end in 10th.

Jago Geerts: “Again a good race for me, Kay De Wolf was also pushing but I felt good on the track and I had a good pace. Today, riding felt very good. Even though this sand track is rough, I really like it”

MXGP

MXGP of Sardegna - MX2 Qualifying Race

Live Now
Riola Sardo
Sardinia Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Jago Geerts 24:44.6140.000 Belgium Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf 24:50.4935.879 Netherlands Husqvarna
3Simon Laengenfelder 24:55.65111.037 Germany GasGas
4Thibault Benistant 25:07.42622.812 France Yamaha
5Kevin Horgmo 25:09.75425.140 Norway Kawasaki
6Liam Everts 25:18.41033.796 Belgium KTM
7Lucas Coenen 25:25.25840.644 Belgium Husqvarna
8Andrea Adamo 25:33.77249.158 Italy KTM
9Roan Van De Moosdijk 25:51.3321:06.718 Netherlands Husqvarna
10Rick Elzinga 26:23.7071:39.093 Netherlands Yamaha
Full Results

  • Jago Geerts MXGP
  • Kay de Wolf MXGP
  • Simon Laengenfelder MXGP

 

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now