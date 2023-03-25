The Championship Lead

No matter what happens, it sure seems like no single rider has been able to make a break for it in the points. The same held true in Detroit, where Chase Sexton won, but was penalized seven points for jumping in a red cross section. Cooper Webb beat Eli Tomac, but only by a single spot, meaning he was only able to put two points on him. Now, heading into Seattle, Webb’s championship advantage is just three points over Tomac. A win for Tomac puts the red plate back on his bike no matter what, but if the points go the other way, we just might see the beginning of a run for Webb. -Aaron Hansel

Run it Back

What a heartbreak Detroit turned out to be for Aaron Plessinger. After coming on like a locomotive and leading 20 of 23 laps, the Red Bull KTM rider made a mistake on the second-to-last lap that sent him flying through the air, halfway disconnected from his machine. Just like that, he was out of the very race in which he should have taken his first 450SX win. It’s not all bad, however! Plessinger has been hot lately, and if he was able to check out like that in Detroit, he can do it again. Will it happen in Seattle? -Hansel

Booster Shot

We all know the talking points with Sexton—he’s routinely faster than anyone but makes mistakes. Well, that didn’t happen in Detroit. Sexton rode an impeccable race, didn’t push too hard in his attempt to catch Plessinger, and was rewarded with a win for his speed and discipline when he was able to take advantage of Plessinger’s misfortune. Yes, he lost valuable points when he was penalized for jumping on a red cross, but that aside, his riding was amazing and he stayed off the dirt. That’s a great sign for Sexton moving forward. -Hansel