Note: Main image is from the 2022 Seattle Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This race will be the 11th round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume this weekend with the second round MXGP of Sardegna (ITA). The MXGP of Sardegna will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.