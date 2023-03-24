Results Archive
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
How to Watch: Seattle SX and MXGP of Sardegna

How to Watch Seattle SX and MXGP of Sardegna

March 24, 2023 12:55pm
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2022 Seattle Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This race will be the 11th round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume this weekend with the second round MXGP of Sardegna (ITA). The MXGP of Sardegna will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna

     Sunday, March 26
    Riola Sardo
    Sardinia IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 25 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 25 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 26 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 26 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 26 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 26 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      March 26 - 2:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      March 26 - 3:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States225
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States222
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States208
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany182
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States180
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia101
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States69
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States63
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain50
2Ruben Fernandez Spain48
3Romain Febvre France44
4Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands41
5Maxime Renaux France40
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium60
2Andrea Adamo Italy49
3Thibault Benistant France41
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany37
5Kevin Horgmo Norway36
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Seattle Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Center

Seattle Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
41Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Sardegna

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

WMX ENTRY LIST 

EMX250 ENTRY LIST

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field
800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Seatle Supercross layout.
The 2023 Seatle Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Track map Riola Sardo 2022 version.
Track map Riola Sardo 2022 version. MXGP

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Donnie Souther's Seattle SX track preview with Grant Harlan.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Seattle Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Seattle, Washington.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

2023 Seattle SX Schedule
2023 Seattle SX Schedule AMA
