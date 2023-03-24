Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule

FXR Racing Releases 23.5 REVO PRO LE Gear Line

March 24, 2023 11:00am | by:
The following press release is from FXR:

2023.5 REVO PRO LE

Success in supercross requires uninterrupted focus. That laser-focus comes with an unwavering confidence in both gear and machine. The 2023.5 REVO PRO LE gear was developed with that connection between rider and bike in mind. We’ve combined performance and breathability with our perforated Omni-Stretch materials to offer riders like FXR/Club MX Jeremy Martin the comfort and connection needed to win races. Our purpose-built products define us, and the FXR REVO PRO LE collection continues to set industry standards in fit, finish, durability, and performance. 

2023.5 REVO PRO LE JERSEY / PANT 

The REVO PRO LE jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO LE pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

For more information, visit fxrracing.com.

