FXR Racing Releases 23.5 REVO PRO LE Gear Line

2023.5 REVO PRO LE JERSEY / PANT

The REVO PRO LE jersey’s hybrid vented material offers maximum airflow and maximum flex. This increased breathability gives you the freedom to move and helps maintain a lower core temperature—perfect for when things get heated mid-race. With a slim fit design, a drop-tail hem and long length, you’ll be tucked and ready off the line. Add the REVO PRO LE pants for the perfect kit. With an all-new, industry-first auto buckle front closure system added to our already popular Hook and Loop side hip adjusters, the fit is entirely customizable and entirely secure. Both the jersey and pants come in fade-free sublimation prints to keep you looking your best from practice to the podium.

