Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Racer X Films: Detroit Race Examination

March 23, 2023 2:25pm | by:

Fireworks were certainly provided at the 2023 Detroit Supercross with a heartbreaking finish to the 450SX main event. Today we analyze what exactly happened to Aaron Plessinger in that crash that cost him his first career victory, how tight the racing was behind him, and what exactly these guys do to fire themselves up before a gate drop.

We also talk about Nate Thrasher and Haiden Deegan using the exact same line to pass Jeremy Martin, how Deegan collected himself after passing Martin, and the importance of a clean goggle toss after landing on the podium. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

