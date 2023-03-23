Racing heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and the 250SX West Region resumes in Seattle. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.

One additional note for you fantasy players: Cole Seely makes his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing for SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas MotoConcepts Honda team. Seely will race the 450 class. He’s not coming off an injury so he’s not on the list below, but his re-appearance in the series is still something worth noting.

Also, RJ Hampshire is in for the weekend, and he’s healthy. Hampshire was scheduled to race the 450 class two weeks ago in Indy but elected not to. He’s fine and ready for 250 racing in Seattle.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Last week Ferrandis announced he’d entered a three-week rehab to ensure he was completely okay. He also stated his goal was to return in roughly six weeks from that point. We don’t have a return date for him, but we know he’s out for the immediate future.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out for the season after sustaining a multitude of serious injuries while practicing before the season.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the remainder of supercross after fracturing his tibia on press day in Detroit.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is rehabbing after a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. A return date is yet to be set, although he may be back for a few rounds of supercross at the end of the season.

Colt Nichols – Head | Out

Comment: Nichols hasn’t raced since crashing during practice in Daytona. He’s out for Seattle.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb

Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.

Alex Ray – Finger | Out

Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit and is out for the time being. #staysketchy