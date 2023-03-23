Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Injury Report: Seattle

Injury Report Seattle

March 23, 2023 2:00pm
by:

Racing heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and the 250SX West Region resumes in Seattle. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.

One additional note for you fantasy players: Cole Seely makes his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing for SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas MotoConcepts Honda team. Seely will race the 450 class. He’s not coming off an injury so he’s not on the list below, but his re-appearance in the series is still something worth noting.

 Also, RJ Hampshire is in for the weekend, and he’s healthy. Hampshire was scheduled to race the 450 class two weeks ago in Indy but elected not to. He’s fine and ready for 250 racing in Seattle.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Last week Ferrandis announced he’d entered a three-week rehab to ensure he was completely okay. He also stated his goal was to return in roughly six weeks from that point. We don’t have a return date for him, but we know he’s out for the immediate future.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out for the season after sustaining a multitude of serious injuries while practicing before the season.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Comment: Meshey is out for the remainder of supercross after fracturing his tibia on press day in Detroit.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin is rehabbing after a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. A return date is yet to be set, although he may be back for a few rounds of supercross at the end of the season.

Colt Nichols – Head | Out

Comment: Nichols hasn’t raced since crashing during practice in Daytona. He’s out for Seattle.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb

Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.

Alex Ray – Finger | Out

Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit and is out for the time being. #staysketchy

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out of action for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Currently there is no timetable on Stewart’s return to racing. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider underwent knee surgery early in the season to address a knee injury and hasn’t raced since.

250SX West Region 

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Comment: Forkner hurt his knee in a big crash off the start at the season opener. He’s working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds toward the end of Pro Motocross. 

Vince Friese – Achilles | Out

Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details regarding the injury or a return to racing.

Kyle Greeson – Back | Out

Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.

Matt Moss – Thumb | Out

Comment: Moss is healed up after hurting his thumb in Oakland, but he won’t be back racing in the United States until Glendale.

Carson Mumford – Calf | In

Comment: Mumford will return to racing in Seattle with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki after tearing a calf muscle before Oakland.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

250SX East

Action for the East Region will resume in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 15.

Robert Hailey – Shoulder

Comment: Hailey is out with a dislocated shoulder sustained in Detroit. He hopes to be back for Atlanta.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist

Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, sustained shortly before the season.

Preston Kilroy – Wrists

Comment: Kilroy is out with a pair of broken wrists

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist

Comment: Marchbanks is working toward being ready for the final four races of the season.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up

Comment: Mosiman has been sidelined since crashing at Daytona

Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head

Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion.

Nick Romano – Knee

Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone

Comment: Shimoda is out due to a broken collarbone sustained before the season.

Jalek Swoll – Arm

Comment: Swoll is out due to a broken arm sustained before the season.

