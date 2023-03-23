Jordon Smith won his first career 250SX race in Detroit in 2017, and hoped the 2023 edition would bring him similar fortune, but nothing went right on the night for him, and he ultimately didn't even qualify for the main event. Jordon made multiple errors on his own and puts his failure to qualify squarely on himself—but he was also involved in some aggressive racing with his teammate Haiden Deegan in the heat race. That battle ended with Jordon on the ground, and that has led to plenty of talk and opinions this week, but it's only fair to let Jordon tell his side of the story. Jason Weigandt rang him up on a Thursday to hear how it went on Saturday, and how his week has gone since.