AM: We’re looking at the season laps led and you’re up there with Kenny, Chase, Eli. You actually have more laps led than Cooper [Webb]. Twenty on the season. That’s something to hold your head high at.

Yeah, for sure. As much as I would like to see 22 laps led, I’ll take it into this weekend and build on the momentum.



What did Roger [De Coster] and Ian [Harrison] say to you when they got back?

Obviously, they were feeling for me. They were like, “You literally had the fastest segment time through the whoops. You put eight seconds on these guys, and you were holding it. It wasn’t like you were struggling to keep that pace. It was natural to you. That’s where you are. That didn’t happen by fluke. That’s where you should be, and you should believe in yourself that you can do this over and over again. It’s not something that just happened.” So, they were really supportive. They were just telling me we’ll get them this weekend.

Did you re-watch the race?

I did. I watched the replay of the crash. I was actually texting one of my buddies. He was like, “What are you doing?” He was like, “About to watch the race and thinking about what I’m not going to be doing next weekend when I’m leading the main.” [Laughs]

John Anderson: Going into this weekend, are you just like, “I’m going to win this goddamn race?”

Yeah. That is exactly where I’m at. I’m 100 percent right there in that mindset. Now I know I can do it. I got what these guys don’t want me to have, and that’s confidence. It’s going to be a good rest of the season, for sure. Now I’ve got this confidence. I’m coming for a win, for sure. I’m not going to let this set me back. I’m going to let it build me. I have what it takes to do it. I just got to stay on two wheels for two more laps. Not even two more laps, a lap and a half. I think this will just better me for future races. The last time that this had happened, it was Salt Lake City in 2017 and the next year I came back and won the championship. So as bad as it seems right now, the future looks bright.