Seeing Double
Hunter Lawrence claimed his tenth 250SX career win over the weekend at the Detroit Supercross. The #96’s tenth win came in his 27th career main event start, which, as we talked about last weekend is now the exact same number of both main event starts AND main event wins as his younger brother Jett Lawrence.
35 Back to P2
Now, things are far from over in the 250SX East Region Championship, but Hunter Lawrence (151 points) does have a 35-point gap back to second place now after the first six rounds. There are 104 points remaining (four races, 26 points each) so things are far from over. But the #96 has a nice cushion back to Nate Thrasher (116 points), who moved into second in the standings after a rough night in Michigan from Max Anstie (104 points now), who entered the night second in points.
3rd for 23
Chase Sexton claimed his second win of the 2023 season and the third of his 450SX career. Sexton’s third career win came in his 37th career 450SX main event start. The win was Sexton’s 19th career 450SX podium. He had been so close to winning a couple of races in the recent weeks before finally getting this one done. Could we see the #23 start a win streak? Oddly enough, there were 23 laps completed by Sexton in the main event.
First Double 1st Since 1993
Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom posted on Instagram that the last time the factory Honda HRC team won both the 250SX and 450SX main events on the same night was the 1993 Indianapolis Supercross when Doug Henry won the 125SX main event and Jeremy McGrath won the 250SX main event.
The ’93 Indianapolis SX race was on April 24, 1993. The 2023 Detroit SX was on March 18, 2023. That means there was 10,920 days, or 29 years, 10 months, 22 days, between factory Honda main event sweeps in supercross. Now, the Honda HRC team did not field a factory 250SX effort for years and only brought back the official 250cc team under the factory tent for the 2021 season after the GEICO Honda team had to close its doors. But that is still a long time!
First Time Since 1974
According to Feld Motor Sports, the last time two brothers were inside the top ten in the same main event until the Hill brothers did so at the 2023 Detroit Supercross (Justin finished seventh, Josh finished tenth) was the 1974 Houston Supercross (on March 15, 1974). Jim Pomeroy won, and his brother Ron finished eighth, nearly 50 years ago.
Houston - 250SXMarch 15, 1974
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jim Pomeroy
|Yakima, WA United States
|Bultaco
|2
|Pierre Karsmakers
|Netherlands
|Yamaha
|3
|Rich Thorwaldson
|Cerritos, CA United States
|Suzuki
|4
|Keith Duffy
|Houston, TX United States
|Bultaco
|5
|Gary Jones
|Hacienda Heights, CA United States
|Can-am
|6
|Kent Howerton
|San Antonio, TX United States
|Husqvarna
|7
|Buck Murphy
|Long Branch, WA United States
|Penton
|8
|Ron Pomeroy
|Yakima, WA United States
|Penton
|9
|Gary Bailey
|Torrance, CA United States
|Bultaco
|10
|Tony Wynn
|Sherwood, AR United States
|Honda
Detroit - 450SX Main EventMarch 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:18.025
|23 Laps
|52.566
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.360
|+6.335
|52.832
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|21:33.430
|+15.405
|52.596
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|21:36.290
|+18.265
|52.816
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|21:42.867
|+24.842
|52.763
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Christian Craig
|21:53.800
|+35.775
|53.439
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|7
|Justin Hill
|21:22.575
|22 Laps
|54.238
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:27.194
|+4.619
|53.096
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Jason Anderson
|21:46.137
|+23.562
|52.676
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Josh Hill
|21:50.724
|+28.149
|55.879
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
20 for #7
Aaron Plessinger led 20 consecutive laps in the 450SX main event, the most he ever led in a single main event by far. Unfortunately, right before he was going to get the white flag, Plessinger crashed hard out of the lead. He eventually finished 13th, one lap down to race winner Sexton.
2:47.882
Lap time for Plessinger on the 22nd lap of the 450SX main event in Detroit. He had completed about 90 percent of the second-to-last lap, about to check the checkered flag when he crashed. In that time, Sexton went by and did another lap to take the race win as Plessinger got back to his bike, fell over, was tended to by the medical crew, got back up and onto his bike and then rode the final turn and over the finish line to loud cheers from the crowd.
Other Random Stuff
3 Over 5
The Detroit Supercross was the third time this season a 450SX main event race or Triple Crown race finished with a gap of over five seconds between first and second. Sexton held off Cooper Webb by 6.335 seconds at the line.
10-for-10: HRC or Star Continues
As previously covered, the first nine 250SX main event wins of the 2023 season have been won by either the Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. And with Hunter Lawrence winning again, it takes the total to ten-for-ten now.
Season’s Greetings
A bunch of riders earned (or tied) season and/or career bests over the weekend, so here are some of those finishes:
250SX
Career Bests:
Hunter Lawrence | 1st
Cullin Park | 7th
Henry Miller | 9th
Michael Hicks | 10th
Caden Braswell | 12th
Brock Papi | 14th
Gage Linville | 19th (first ever LCQ win AND first ever 250SX main event start)
Season Bests:
Haiden Deegan | 3rd
Jeremy Martin | 4th
Chris Blose | 5th
Coty Schock | 8th
AJ Catanzaro | 16th
Jack Chambers | 17th
Lane Allison | 18th
250SX
Career Bests:
Chase Sexton | 1st
Josh Cartwright | 14th
Chase Marquier | 20th
Season Bests:
Christian Craig | 6th
Justin Hill | 7th
Josh Hill | 10th
Benny Bloss | 11th
Cade Clason | 12th
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the Detroit #Supercross post-race penalty report. As expected, Chase Sexton's penalty in the 450SX main event is noted, which is the only infraction.
Again, this penalty is consistent with previous similar incidents. #SX2023 #2023DetroitSX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/MzcnzL4yxd
If you missed his post-race penalty or are not sure why he received a seven-point penalty, check out this breaking news post that explains the situation, or watch Kellen Brauer’s video explanation below.
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Chase Sexton | 1st
“I think starting towards the back actually helped me lock in, focus on just pushing forward and not worry about the race. After I made all those passes to second, I just tried to click off laps and get as close as I could to first. I definitely needed this after last weekend–especially with how I did it; this was what I needed to get momentum on my side. Hopefully, we can click a couple of these off and push towards the end.”
Cooper Webb | 2nd
"It was disappointing for Aaron, he deserved to win tonight, and it was a crazy race. There was a lot of battling, I was just being smart, riding my race and I'm excited. It was a great race to maximize some points and I want to give it up for the Red Bull KTM team. There were fast laps at the beginning, I went down the middle of the whoops during the race and dialed that in, so that helped. I ended up in a good groove, so finishing on the podium was a strong result. I was just clicking my laps and, at the end of the day, it was a great race. We did what we needed to do, for sure, moving forward. Thank you to the fans tonight, too, they were awesome!"
Eli Tomac | 3rd
“It was an okay night. Obviously, we want more than third, but it was a decent rebound from last week because I was definitely hurting in Indy. We had some good battles going on tonight. I made one mistake leaving the door open, so we’ll learn from that. We’re still close to the points lead, so we’ll keep pushing on.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“Detroit was a big step in a positive direction. Eli was very happy with the motorcycle, and considering he was only back at 80% with his neck, we are sitting in a good position. We have lots of racing left, and we are both focused on the big picture at the end. We will get him recovered this week and ready for Seattle.”
Justin Barcia | 4th
"It was a pretty good day. In the heat race I worked through the pack and got up to second. I was chasing first but ran out of time. In the main event I got off to about a fourth or fifth place start. I was charging hard and made a couple mistakes, then rode a little bit tight after that. I was in fourth getting close to third but ran out of time and the race was over. I'm looking forward to Seattle, as it'll be my birthday weekend. I'm getting old and having a good time.”
Ken Roczen | 5th
"Our weekend in Detroit was pretty solid, being on the board in every qualifier. We had a solid heat race start and a good battle up front. I ended up honestly making a bad choice before the dragon's back. I didn't really have that down and another rider snuck by me, and I ended up third in the heat race. But we were feeling decent going into the main event. My start was just so-so, I was sort of buried in the back and it was a tough track to pass on. I was engaging with a few riders in a couple of battles, and I brought it home in fifth. We want more and want to be consistently on the podium; but we'll take a fifth for this weekend, keep working, and we'll try again in Seattle."
Christian Craig | 6th
"It started off pretty good. I was gelling with the track and feeling good in practice but rode tight in the heat and made some mistakes. I found my groove a little bit in the main after a mid-pack start. I came through the pack, clicked off my laps, and took advantage of mistakes. I didn't ride my best but was consistent and able to work my way up to sixth. I need to work on attacking and being better."
Read: Hill Brothers on Detroit Supercross
Adam Cianciarulo | 8th
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m a little frustrated about my fall in the Main Event, but there are so many positives to focus on from the day that I know we’re making progress. This dirt was tricky to find comfort on, but I had a solid run in qualifying this morning and backed it up with a good ride in the Heat Race. In the Main, I led some laps early and, once I settled in behind Kenny (Roczen), I was able to stay right there with those guys. Unfortunately, that one mistake cost me a few positions, but we’ll focus forward to Seattle and aim to tie it at all together.”
Jason Anderson | 9th
“My day started out strong with good times in qualifying and I knew my KX™450SR was in a good spot to be competitive on this track. I grabbed the holeshot in my Heat Race and led start to finish, so the goal was to carry that into the Main Event. I started a little further back in the top 10 and then, while trying to battle my way forward, I got close with Adam in the whoops and just lost it. After I got up from the crash everything was pretty tweaked, so I focused on making the most of it and salvaged what I could for a top-10.”
Cade Clason |12th
Clason posted on Instagram:
“It isn’t a surprise when that is the standard I hold myself too. These boys work hard and this is the type of result they deserve! Yesterday felt like a day at practice track clickin off laps! P-12 feels good! Thanks to the fam and friends for coming out in full force! Love y’all. Seattle bound next. 🤘🤘”
Aron Plessinger |13th
"That one hurts, that one hurts a lot. I was riding so good and, man, I didn't stand up in that rut the whole moto – I sat down and put my foot out... The one time I think it's alright to stand up, it catches my foot and rips me right off the bike. I couldn't believe it, flying through the air like that and I just tried to tuck, because it was a hard hit. I tried to get back up – I probably could have finished – but man, that hurts. You know, get back up on the saddle and I'll get back up there in Seattle. I love it there, so don't count me out, I'm not done yet. I was riding so good, I'm so proud of my riding and I love these fans. I could hear them the whole way! You know, it happens, we'll be back with a vengeance. My starts are good, I'm good, my fitness is good... I've just gotta stay on the bike next time. Thank you to the fans, I wish I could have won it, but we'll get them next year!"
Shane McElrath | 17th
"I struggled with the track all day. We made some positive changes throughout the day, which were necessary for the rest of the season. My starts were a lot better today, I just need to be better earlier on in the day. I'm ready to get back to work and I'll be better in Seattle."
Kyle Chisholm | 22nd
"In the LCQ I ripped a good start, got to second, then they red-flagged the race. I nailed another good start, and I was able to win the LCQ. I say, 'If you're going to be in the LCQ, you might as well win it.' In the main, my start wasn't that good, but I made a few passes on the first lap. On the second lap, I was making a strong run through the whoops, I passed about three guys, but I just couldn't slow down for the turn and washed the front end out. It wasn't bad, but I broke my clutch lever off. I felt like we could have had a top ten tonight, but we'll try again next week."
Said of the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:
"Ken Roczen rode really well. He finished fifth. I think after such a high last weekend [with the win] we think fifth is crummy now, but we shouldn't think that way. Fifth is what we're going to go home with and we're holding our heads up high. Chisholm won the Last Chance Qualifier and then in the main event had a crash, broke a clutch lever, and just had to finish the race. Shane McElrath finished seventeenth in the main. He's having good weekends and bad weekends and we're just getting the bikes’ settings in a better spot. I think next weekend in Seattle may be a mudder. We’re hoping for the best, but we'll see what happens."
250SX
Hunter Lawrence | 1st
“I’ve had two healthy years of compounding work to get to where I am now. There were days where a night like tonight felt a lifetime away. I’m glad now that I don’t have to step out of my comfort zone too often, and now I know the right opportunity to do it. I’m really happy with the bike and myself at the moment, and glad to see all that hard work paying off.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“We’ve been waiting for this night for a long time. It was really special to have our first double win in Supercross as a team. The guys kicked butt all day today, starting with finishing first in every qualifying session. Hunter put on a clinic in his race, riding perfect the entire main event. Chase had to come from a mediocre start and pass every top rider to give himself a chance. I’m super proud of him for his race craft tonight. I think he made some huge strides. Unfortunately, we got a penalty for jumping on a red cross, although that flag probably shouldn't have been out for that small of an incident, so that was frustrating. Hopefully, we can start chipping away at the points deficit.”
Nate Thrasher | 2nd
“It was a good main event. I got a solid start, but just wish I could’ve been a little better there in that area. Once we got around J Mart (Jeremy Martin), the gap was already pretty big. I got it down to three or four seconds, but that was all we could do. We started hitting the lappers, so I just kind of settled into a pace and then had to pick it up at the end a little bit. It was a good race. We’re just going to keep striving for more.”
Haiden Deegan | 3rd
“Today was pretty good. It’s the best I’ve ever qualified, and we’re making improvements by having these races every weekend. My heat race was good, and I ended up finishing second. The main event was good as well. I got a great start and had to pass Jeremy (Martin) for third. Once I made the pass, I just kept charging, trying to catch Nate a little bit, but those guys were running really well up front. I’m excited to get back up on the podium.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“It was a good day overall, with another double podium for the team before we head into the break for the East Coast. We’re looking forward to getting back on the West Coast next weekend and seeing what our guys can do there in Seattle. It’s Levi’s home race, and Stilez has been putting in the work to finish off the series strong.”
Read: J-Mart, Blose, and Park on Detroit Supercross
Tom Vialle | 6th
"Unfortunately I had a crash in practice and that was disappointing, but I actually had a good heat race in P3. I felt better in the night and had an okay start in the Main, around fifth or sixth, then finished really close to fifth in the end of the race. We were consistent, a little bit off in speed, but we will work hard over the next four weeks until the next round and try to improve my speed. The goal is to get closer to the top guys in front, so we will look forward to Atlanta."
Henry Miller | 9th
Miller posted on Instagram:
“It was a good night to have a good night!! P9 best SX finish to date but there’s still more to show, felt really good the whole main event and excited for Atlanta in a few weeks!! Also get over to ShopHenryMiller.com and get your Merch to show some love for your favorite racer😉”
Michael Hicks | 10th
Hicks posted on Instagram:
“10th in Detroit! Absolutely stoked on the career best! Very happy with my riding in the main. I had a couple sketchy moments at the beginning of the race but about half way through I started pushing. Passed 4 dudes within the last 5 laps and felt the best on the last 3 laps. I’m happy with the progression I’ve made and hopefully we can keep the train rolling! Big thanks to everyone who supports me!”
Jace Owen | 11th
Owen posted on Instagram:
“P11 in Indy. We’re going to keep working to be better 💪🏻”
Talon Hawkins | 15th
“It started out all right, and I felt good on the bike. But I was really struggling in the whoops. I need to get my form a little bit better, a little bit more precise to where it's the same going through every time. I had a spill on the first lap of the main event. I was in seventh after a decent start from the outside and unfortunately ended up going down. I picked it back up and went from dead last and caught up to 15th. I'm happy with how I rode, how I was riding when I was up, but not happy with the crashes. So, I can't wait to get back to the Baker's Factory and get back to the grind.”
Max Anstie | 22nd
Anstie posted on Instagram:
“Ended up on the ground in Detroit after only a couple of turns 😵 tried to keep going and get a few points but I bent the bike up pretty good. oh well it’s the way it goes I’m alright, you live and learn. Still living the dream and Looking forward to these next few weeks to keep working with my crew @hondaracing_moto and then finish this east coast championship off strong 💪 👊🏻”
Jordon Smith | 7th in LCQ, DNQ for main event
“That was definitely not how we wanted the night to go. I’m sorry to my whole team and sponsors. Everyone works too hard for stuff like this to happen. We’re just going to put this behind us and get back to work. At the end of the day, I’m leaving here healthy, and I’ve been in a lot worse positions. I’m going to go home with my wife and baby and hit the reset button, and go ride again on Monday. We will be back.”