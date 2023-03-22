I did not get to see it, but Tom [Journet] said you and Cullin had a hug afterwards. What was that like, battling with your teammate and being excited for both of you guys? Take us through that moment at the end of the race when you guys are just like, “Dude, we made it. We got through that one!”

It’s cool. When you both work so hard throughout the week and we’re always trying to pace each other, one guy might be a little better on practice day and the other guy might be better. It’s cool. I see the hard work he puts in and I’m just trying to catch up to where they are, because I didn’t really have an off-season [due to injuries]. Just for both of us to battle, and it was a clean battle, and we put in solid laps and our pace was fast. It’s all good stuff. I’m just enjoying all this.

It looks like you’re enjoying it. You’ve really come a long way in your supercross in the last couple years. With 2020, the COVID-19 year, you were maybe an LCQ guy, bubble guy in the main. You’ve come a long way. Third in your heat, that was huge. You were running second or third in Daytona a couple years ago. You’ve come a really long way. So, it’s got to feel good for you mentally. You had a strong showing in the heat race. That was an awesome ride out there.

Yeah. The whole supercross thing, I kind of just got thrown into it in 2019. I’m not afraid to send it. [Laughs] I’ve just got to critique it. We’re still trying to do that today, but honestly, I just tried to smooth out and be smarter. Just try to be a better rider and not rush things. Outdoors you can rush things and send it and get away with it, but when it comes to supercross you can’t do that. You’ve got to be methodical. I’m just trying to build every weekend and just be smart. It’s a long series.

You mentioned outdoors. We know you’re not afraid to send it there. You have pretty good results out in Pro Motocross. The next couple weeks with a break, are you going to train for Pro Motocross? What does it look like for you?

We’re getting on some outdoors. [Laughs] I am excited. I’m excited just to hear that Phoenix bike bark. It’s going to be awesome. We’re probably going to ride a few little sand pit tracks around the shop and then I’ll go down to Club[MX] and ride with J-Mart [Jeremy Martin].

He said he’s ready for outdoors.

Hopefully he don’t run laps around me. [Laughs] It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to these next few weeks, and then back on supercross and Atlanta in a month. So, it will be good.