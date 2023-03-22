Truthfully, it was about time for Sexton. He’s been the fastest guy many weekends but yeah, we’ve talked enough about that. This weekend in Detroit he went from seventh to second and was cutting into AP’s lead. It’s got to feel pretty good for Sexton to get the win but as with all things Chase Sexton, it came with a price.

He jumped while the red cross flag was out while in second and lost seven points (obviously he kept the win). He definitely jumped on it, the lights were on and the riders behind him rolled the jump. He was in the wrong for sure and I think the punishment was appropriate. The AMA redid this rule a few years back and made it more cut-and-dried depending on whether you gained a spot or not jumping. Basically, if you don't gain a position, then you get penalized the points equivalent of two positions plus two additional points.

We had Lars Lindstrom on the PulpMX Show Monday, and he admitted that yes, Chase should be penalized for his infraction but why should the number of points lost be dependent on the position you’re in? Like, it’s a three-point gap from first to second then two points down to fifth. So, Sexton was seven points per the rule (two positions AND another two-point deduction) as the gap to third (two positions) was five points and then the extra deduction but if Freddie Noren does the same thing to Kyle Chisholm in 13th, he’s docked four points (two positions from fifth on back is one point and then the extra two point deduction). Both riders committed the same infraction, and we want to stop that, so why does the rule hurt Sexton more? Why does the same infraction incur a larger penalty if you're further toward the front of the pack, where the points gaps between positions are larger?

I do like that the AMA has a hard and fast rule in the books for this, it was too vague before. We just need to adjust it to make it a universal five or four points or whatever.