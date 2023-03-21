Now it’s a three-point gap in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship for Cooper Webb, who took second in Detroit, one spot better than former series’ leader Eli Tomac. In Detroit, Webb and Tomac were part of a huge battle early in the main, too. After lots of back-and-forth action, here’s how the top two riders in the standings saw their nights.

Eli, it seemed like you had just a few bad laps there in the middle and then the rest of the race was okay. What did you see from your position?

Tomac: Yeah, decent position early on and then it was not smart to go outside in a 90 degree turn before the on-off. I thought it was fine, but it didn’t end up working out. I just kinda sat there behind Cooper and Barcia, lost touch a little bit, made a little bobble behind Wilson. I kinda just rode around and honestly, I’m just lucky to be sitting here (on the podium). Overall, I feel better than last week, body wise. I’m not quite 100 percent, but not too bad.

Cooper, how much strategy did you use in this race? There were so many battles going on. Did you have to read your pit board a lot.

Webb: Well, I always try to be (strategic). There were a lot of battles going on for sure. Aaron pulled the holeshot and was gone, but AC [Adam Cianciarulo] was there in the mix at first, between me, Bam [Justin Barcia] and Eli and Chase [Sexton], there was a train of us going. Eli got around me and I tried to lock onto him, but it was tough. The whoops were super tough to get right every lap. Chase got around all of us. Then we all had to roll the jump and he got a gap, and from then on he rode well, and he held on. But it ended up being a good points night for sure.

Eli, you had touched on the neck injury from last week, but you also touched on how the Indianapolis track made it tougher with the ruts. Did the Detroit track kind of mask some of the situation or did you make a bit of a recovery this week?

Tomac: It was both, to be honest. Yeah, Indy was miserable and this week, it was much better because it was hard pack, but just gotta go with it.

You guys were all tied up in like a four-rider battle early in the race there. How do you battle three or four riders at a time instead of just one rider. What do you focus on first.

Webb: Yeah, it’s tough. When it’s us three and then the 51 is in there, it’s tough. Like Chase says, he races hard, so you’ve got to protect your insides a little bit more. Like I said, there were lines where if you went inside, it was slower. It was crazy, and like I said, the track was pretty tight so there weren’t many places to gain a lot of time. It was just who would make the least mistakes, and we were all flip flopping around. It was pretty wild.

Tomac: With the way the track was it didn’t allow for much separation. It was just a crazy fast pace at the beginning, so it was tough no matter where you were.