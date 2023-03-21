Brothers Justin & Josh Hill Make Historic Top-10 Finish in Detroit Supercross

Justin returned to racing in 2023 after taking two years off away from the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, looking to help clean up the drug epidemic in his hometown of Yoncalla, Oregon. During that time Justin also became a new father of two and now returns to racing with a re-energized mindset at 27 years old. Josh Hill also stepped away from racing in 2015 after finishing 8th in the 450SX Class Championship in 2014. He returned to racing in 2018 and through many ups and downs, has now found himself back in top-10 contention alongside his brother. In 2020, Josh also snagged an X Games Silver Medal in Real Moto. Together, Justin and Josh are now competing on the same team for the first time in their careers, Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports.

Check out the brothers and a handful of other riders had to say about the Detroit Supercross: