GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Watch: Detroit Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

March 20, 2023 5:30pm | by:
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the tenth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the tenth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross.

related: Chase Sexton Penalized 7 Points at Detroit SX, Will Keep Main Event Win

detroit Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX East Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Detroit 2023

Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction

Kellen Brauer Explains Chase Sexton's Penalty

Main Event Results

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Main Event

March 18, 2023
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 15:55.58817 Laps53.083 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Nate Thrasher 16:03.273+7.68553.628 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Haiden Deegan 16:06.803+11.21553.998 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jeremy Martin 16:09.780+14.19253.622 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Chris Blose 16:35.541+39.95354.965 Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Main Event

March 18, 2023
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:18.02523 Laps52.566 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Cooper Webb 21:24.360+6.33552.832 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Eli Tomac 21:33.430+15.40552.596 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Justin Barcia 21:36.290+18.26552.816 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Ken Roczen 21:42.867+24.84252.763 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia151
2Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States111
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States109
5Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom104
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States225
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States222
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States208
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany182
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States180
