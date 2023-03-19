Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Weege Show: High Emotions in Detroit

March 19, 2023

Monster Energy Supercross gave a great gift to the fans last weekend with Ken Roczen's big win, and it almost gave another when the series came to Detroit. Heartbreakingly, Aaron Plessinger's quest for a first-ever win came to a grinding halt with just over one lap to go. Sad but true. In the meantime, Chase Sexton, who has thrown plenty of wins away just like this, picked up the pieces to score the win. Also: Haiden Deegan drama! Jason Weigandt breaks it down on the Weege Show, brought to you by the fabulous RaceTech.com Gold Valves.

