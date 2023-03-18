Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, ahead of today’s Detroit Supercross. The Detroit Supercross brings us to the tenth 450SX round of the 2023 season, and the sixth 250SX East Region event this season.

For the second consecutive weekend we are inside an NFL dome stadium. Expect some tacky conditions on the race track today. Just walking around during press day on Friday, members of the media had dirt mounds caked onto their shoes.

Tune in for all the action for today’s event via Peacock for qualifying and the night show main program.