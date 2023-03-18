The Champion in the Room

Eli Tomac was not on par with his usual, top-shelf level last week in Indianapolis, and he has now confirmed it was due in part to a sore neck he was battling. After getting a bad start the champ just couldn’t seem to move up, spending most of the race trailing Kawasaki riders Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo. To make matters worse, Christian Craig got by him late, demoting him to eighth and handing the points lead over to Cooper Webb for the first time this season. How will Tomac rebound in Detroit? -Aaron Hansel

Successful Return

After missing two weekends of racing due to a wrist injury, Adam Cianciarulo came roaring back at Indianapolis and notched the best finish of his season, a sixth. It’s not surprising to see Cianciarulo finishing in sixth, he’s got the skills for that and more all day, but to see him ride better than he has all season after getting injured was a bit of a surprise! Will he be even better in Detroit? -Hansel

Midseason Surge

Maybe it’s not fair to say Justin Barcia is surging all of a sudden, since he’s been pretty darn fast all season, but man, he's taken it to another level the last two weekends. In Daytona he logged the fastest lap of the race. In Indy, After winning his heat race, he went out and rode extremely strong in the main to take second. He was closing on the lead too, and had he had an extra lap or two, may have been able to win the whole thing! We’ve seen Barcia collect wins in the past, but he’s in a big of a drought at the moment—he hasn’t won a race since the season opener in 2021. If he keeps his current pace up, however, he could break that streak in Detroit. -Hansel