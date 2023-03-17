Watch: Full The General Boar GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
March 17, 2023 9:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video: RacerTV
The third round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. Husqvarna-mounted Craig Delong claimed his first overall win of the season—and of his career—ahead of Josh Strang (Kawasaki) and Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM), but Baylor received a one-position penalty after the race. Ben Kelley (KTM) was bumped up to third place and the #530 takes possession of the points lead following the race.
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from The General GNCC.
Read the post-race The General GNCC press release.
The General GNCC Results
The General - Overall RaceMarch 10, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:54:05.296
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:55:02.694
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ben Kelley
|02:56:50.860
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|02:56:51.671
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:56:56.219
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
The General - XC2 Pro RaceMarch 10, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:57:39.660
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|2
|Evan Smith
|02:59:45.680
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:01:37.875
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:06:35.074
|Honda
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|03:06:39.891
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
The General - XC3 Pro-Am RaceMarch 10, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:15:48.299
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:32:37.273
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:36:45.369
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:55:33.360
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Zack Hayes
|01:48:28.111
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
The General - WXC RaceMarch 10, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:20:49.890
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:20:52.138
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|01:24:34.217
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:25:55.460
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|01:40:30.299
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|76
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|73
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|67
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|43
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|42
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|74
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|67
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|61
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|52
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|51
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|74
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|67
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|63
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|48
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|81
|2
|Rachael Archer
|80
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|54
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|48
Main image by Ken Hill