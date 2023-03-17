Video: RacerTV

The third round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. Husqvarna-mounted Craig Delong claimed his first overall win of the season—and of his career—ahead of Josh Strang (Kawasaki) and Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM), but Baylor received a one-position penalty after the race. Ben Kelley (KTM) was bumped up to third place and the #530 takes possession of the points lead following the race.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from The General GNCC.

Read the post-race The General GNCC press release.