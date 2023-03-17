Results Archive
Watch: Full The General Boar GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

March 17, 2023 9:00am | by:

Video: RacerTV

The third round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. Husqvarna-mounted Craig Delong claimed his first overall win of the season—and of his career—ahead of Josh Strang (Kawasaki) and Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM), but Baylor received a one-position penalty after the race. Ben Kelley (KTM) was bumped up to third place and the #530 takes possession of the points lead following the race.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from The General GNCC.

Read the post-race The General GNCC press release.

The General GNCC Results

GNCC

The General - Overall Race

March 10, 2023
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong 02:54:05.296 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2Josh Strang 02:55:02.694 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Ben Kelley 02:56:50.860 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
4Steward Baylor 02:56:51.671 Belton, SC United States KTM
5Jonathan Girroir 02:56:56.219 Southwick, MA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The General - XC2 Pro Race

March 10, 2023
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Angus Riordan 02:57:39.660 Woodland, CA United States KTM
2Evan Smith 02:59:45.680 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
3Cody J Barnes 03:01:37.875 Sterling, IL United States Honda
4Ruy Barbosa 03:06:35.074 Chile Honda
5Michael Witkowski 03:06:39.891 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The General - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 10, 2023
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Lipscomb 03:15:48.299 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
2Jhak Walker 03:32:37.273 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
3Dakoda Devore 03:36:45.369 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4Sawyer Carratura 03:55:33.360 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
5Zack Hayes 01:48:28.111 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The General - WXC Race

March 10, 2023
Aonia Pass MX
Washington, GA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:20:49.890 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 01:20:52.138 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
3Korie Steede 01:24:34.217 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Shelby A Turner 01:25:55.460 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 01:40:30.299 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States76
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States73
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States67
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States43
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States42
Full Standings

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States74
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States67
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia61
4Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand52
5Ruy Barbosa Chile51
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States74
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States67
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States63
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States62
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States81
2Rachael Archer New Zealand80
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States67
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada54
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States48
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

