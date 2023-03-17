Our man, “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti, is going to be out for a while after a gnarly wrist injury suffered in Oakland, but he’s somehow typing with one hand and busting out answers to your questions. So please, keep them coming! We don’t want Phil getting lonely or bored, he’s depressed enough.

Questions? Email him at Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil, During the 2022 SX and MX seasons, the commentary crews focused on how long some of these riders have been racing against each other. Tomac, Anderson, and Barcia have been lining up against each other for decades. You have probably raced them a ton, also. But even from season to season the top riders can be seen battling largely the same people week after week, year after year. Does it get boring racing against the same guys for most of a professional career? Or is there something to knowing how most of your competition rides given how much SX and MX tracks can change during a single event? Did you enjoy the different competition in Canada or did everyone’s unfamiliar riding style become a stress point? What about switching back to the 250s and racing newer riders? Does it matter? -Scott

In my personal opinion, it’s pretty badass that a lot of us have been around for so many years through the ranks. I mean, to put things into perspective, Josh Hill and I have now been racing since 7-9 60cc class at Loretta Lynn’s in 1999! Obviously, he is racing a 450 and I am in the 250 class, but it is still really cool to see that we are still out there. Also, I went to Mini O‘s with Barcia and his family back in 2002. Bam is three or four years younger than me, but we are both +30 now and racing still. Everyone on the gate in the 450 class has been around each other for at least 25 years, from the time we were kids all the way until now. From racing local races, to regionals, to amateur nationals, all the way to 450 supercross. It’s quite crazy to think about. Most sports don’t get that. You mostly just meet in the pros on a rare occasion. Our sport is weekend after weekend from the time we were kids. It’s wild as hell.

The only thing about racing in the 250 class with the new kids is, I don’t like their mentality in the first corners. Not much thinking or care goes into what line they take off a jump, or angle in a corner. The 450 class has a lot more respect, and they can read the riders in the course much better than the 250 guys. They can picture how everyone is going to funnel in. The 250 kids? Yeah. See you in a decade and they’ll know.