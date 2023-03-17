Late in Indianapolis, Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna’s Christian Craig made a pass on Eli Tomac, which cost Tomac one point in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings. That one point dropped Tomac from a potential tie for the series lead with Cooper Webb to second, one point behind. Does this one point matter that much? It might not, depending on how close the series is by the finale, but it will impact appearances this Saturday in Detroit. Webb will run red plates by himself, while Tomac will have to go to the traditional black-number-white-background for the first time this year.

Tomac also led the standings for most of the 2022 supercross campaign. Popular social media moto number cruncher, MX Reference, put together the total number of supercross race weekends that Tomac had held the red plate through Indy. The answer: from last year’s third round, where Tomac took the red plate, through the end of Indy, Tomac had the red plate for 23 consecutive supercross races. That’s a strong number, but what’s even more impressive is where it ranks in history: Tomac’s 23-week run with the supercross points lead is the third-longest in history!

Again, thanks to MX Reference for this data. It’s no surprise the top of this list contains records by Jeremy McGrath. Here’s what’s shocking, though: MC was so dominant he actually had the two longest points-lead streaks in supercross history! Yes, twice McGrath held points leads for longer than any other rider ever has. You know something? With Tomac scaling so many records and putting a spotlight on the all-timers of the past, it’s actually a boon to McGrath. When you see Tomac battling James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael for second and third all-time in supercross wins, and then realize that McGrath has nearly 50 percent more wins than any of them…. that’s just insane.