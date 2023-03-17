Mitch Kendra hits the floor on Friday prior to the 2023 Detroit Supercross as he catches up with Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Kevin Moranz, and local hero Jace Kessler. Tom Journet then gets you up close and personal as the riders hit the track for the first time this weekend to feel out the Detroit soil and part of the circuit they will be racing tomorrow night.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Image/report: Mitch Kendra