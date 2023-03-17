Note: Main image is from the 2023 Indianapolis Supercross.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 18, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This race will be the 10th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.
This weekend's supercross broadcast team:
- Play by Play: Daniel Blair
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
- Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC. The MXGP championship will be back in action for the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on March 25 and 26.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- Supercross
DetroitSaturday, March 18
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|202
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|201
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|189
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|166
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|164
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|103
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|93
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|92
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|90
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Detroit Supercross
Detroit Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|New
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|
Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|New
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry ListMarch 18, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
OTHER INFO
Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.
Track Map
Track Map
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Detroit Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Detroit, Michigan.
Saturday, March 18, 2023