Three Rounds, Three Winners

Three rounds are now complete in the 2023 GNCC Racing season and there has now been three different overall winners. After Steward Baylor Jr. took the opening round win in late February, many eyes were on him as a guy to make a run for multiple race wins, but the next two rounds would see a number of challengers step up to the plate to contend for the race win, and two different riders have now emerged as winners as well.

In Florida, Craig Delong would lead the opening laps of the race, throwing his name in the hat as a new contender for an overall win. Delong has been incredibly consistent throughout his entire career landing more XC2 podiums than one can easily count, and that consistency led him to the XC2 title in 2020. He would make his XC1 debut last season and end the season in the second-place spot with three podium finishes to round out the year, and only finished outside the top five three times through the entire 2022 season.

Hot on his heels, and eventually leading a lap of his own would be Ricky Russell. Ricky claimed the 2022 season finale win and with a team change over the winter, Russell has been hungry to get back on that top step of the podium and has shown some very solid speed through the first three rounds. However, while these guys would lead the majority of the race, neither would hold on for the race win.

Ben Kelley, who is still dealing with a nagging leg injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2022 season, would dig deep and take the race win in the incredibly rough and deep Florida sand whoops. This proved to be a gritty performance as word is circulating that the nagging leg injury is really bothering BK, and at times it’s pretty obvious as he’s been keeping his feet on the pegs as much as possible during the three-hour long GNCC races. While this might be the case, his finishes really don’t reflect that!

The overall podium at the Wild Boar GNCC: