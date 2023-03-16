Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Yamaha Provides Dylan Ferrandis Update

March 16, 2023 4:40pm | by:
The following is a Yamaha press release:

Dylan Ferrandis Focused on Returning to Full Fitness

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis continues to work on returning to full fitness from his big crash at the fourth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Houston, Texas. The Frenchman recently sought further evaluation and has begun a three-week rehabilitation to return to 100% and aims to resume racing before the end of the supercross season. An update on his return will follow at a later date.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Although he was hoping to return sooner, Dylan needed further evaluation and treatment for the injuries he sustained during his crash in Houston. He has started a program to get back to feeling 100% and hopes to be back for the final rounds of the supercross season.” 

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“After my crash at Houston and Daytona, I needed further evaluation. I just started a three-week rehab to make sure everything is okay and with the goal to come back in around six weeks.” 

Main image by Mitch Kendra

