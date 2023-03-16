Quotes From Around the Paddock

450SX

Ken Roczen | 1st

"Indy for us was absolutely next level. We knew all day the track was going to be pretty much an 'enduro' track by the end of the main. We couldn't have executed the main any better. Another rider flinched at me at the start. Once the gate dropped, though, I executed it perfectly and was leading all the way to the finish line. The track got beat down more and more, and it was just tough overall. I feel like it got close when passing a bunch of the lappers; it was just something to take into consideration with me being the leader and being the first one to reach them. I felt the pressure from another rider at the end. We had about four laps to go and I didn’t care what was going to happen, if I was going to pass out or whatever, I was going for it. We ended up pulling off the win. That was an experience that I'll never forget, probably on the top of my all-time greatest accomplishments. We're going to definitely celebrate tonight and enjoy it tomorrow, but the work doesn't stop. But what a historical night it was for me, the team, and Suzuki overall. It's really hard to describe in words how good it was."

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:

"Indianapolis was a huge milestone. It was the team's first win. Ken Roczen won the main event; he got the holeshot and led every lap. We had Shane McElrath in thirteenth and Kyle Chisholm in fourteenth, so we had all three riders in the main event, which is an accomplishment in itself. In the 250 class, we had Weltin finish fourteenth in the main event. The 450-class win was a milestone for the team and I'm so happy for the whole team. The team owners, the suspension tech, the motor builders, to everyone that works their butt off. We've definitely put some time in over these last few months, and it paid off tonight."

Justin Barcia | 2nd

“Great practice, P4, which was awesome. In the heat race I charged hard and got the win which was even more awesome. In the main event I didn't get a great start, but I charged through the pack and came up to second. It was just some great riding, and the crew did a great job today...the bike was on point. A podium was awesome, and we are looking forward to Detroit.”

Cooper Webb | 3rd

“To come away from Indy with the red plate is a great accomplishment. It’s still tight, but it was a great night for the points battle. Looking at my actual race, I’m a bit disappointed, as even though I was in the mix, we didn’t execute to race for the win. It’s a long season and tonight was about finding that balance between risk and reward because the track was so brutal. I lost a bit of pace at the end, but we’ll take this result and move on to the next round with the red plate.”

Aaron Plessinger | 4th

“I love coming to Indianapolis and it was a fun day, all-in-all. I felt good in my Heat and was able to make the pass for second in the whoops, which had me feeling confident going into the Main Event. I got off to a mediocre start in the Main, but I tried to ride smart and pushed my way to fourth, where I stayed for the rest of the race. After last weekend’s disappointing ninth result, I wanted to get back up there this weekend and get that momentum back, and I felt like I did that tonight. On to the next one!”