Detroit will host the tenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis will sit out this weekend in Detroit. He was originally scheduled to return to racing at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston, but a big crash on press day at Daytona delayed his return to competition.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is in recovery after sustaining major injuries while practicing. He’s out for the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin broke his scaphoid before San Diego. He’s rehabbing and there’s a chance he might return for some of the last few supercross races.

Colt Nichols – Head | Out

Comment: Nichols went down in Daytona practice. He missed Indianapolis and will sit Detroit out as well.