Detroit will host the tenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis will sit out this weekend in Detroit. He was originally scheduled to return to racing at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston, but a big crash on press day at Daytona delayed his return to competition.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is in recovery after sustaining major injuries while practicing. He’s out for the season.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin broke his scaphoid before San Diego. He’s rehabbing and there’s a chance he might return for some of the last few supercross races.
Colt Nichols – Head | Out
Comment: Nichols went down in Daytona practice. He missed Indianapolis and will sit Detroit out as well.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: A torn right Achilles tendon will keep Rodbell out of competition all season.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart underwent knee surgery early in the season. As of now we don’t have a timetable on his return.
250SX East
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker fractured his arm shortly before the season. There is no timetable on his return.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out
Comment: Kilroy broke both wrists in Houston and is out for the time being.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks is back on the bike and is working on being ready for the final four races of the season.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Mosiman crashed at Daytona and hasn’t raced since. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Detroit.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Comment: Pauli went down in Indianapolis and had some unfortunate luck, resulting in a severed thumb. He underwent a seven-hour surgery to have it reattached. If you want to get a closer look at it, and have a strong stomach, visit his Instagram if you dare.
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out
Comment: Reyes, who unknowingly came into Indianapolis with a fractured ankle (sustained in Daytona) had a bad night last Saturday, suffering a grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion. He’s out for Detroit.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Shimoda broke his collarbone before the season. There is no timetable on his return.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll had to undergo surgery after he broke his arm and is out for the foreseeable future.
250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Vince Friese – Achilles
Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details regarding the injury or a return to racing.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.
Matt Moss – Thumb
Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.
Carson Mumford – Calf
Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.