After taking a few days to reflect on his big win in Indianapolis, Ken Roczen chats with Jason Weigandt about how he and his Progressive/Ecstar HEP Suzuki team made it to the center of the podium, and his mental and physical state at this stage of the season. Weigandt also adds some analysis based on another interview with Roczen's team manager, Larry Brooks. Plus, we get Roczen's thoughts from immediately after the race and the post-race press conference. It's already been an exciting season for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but Roczen's win infuses just that much more drama. The second half could be really memorable!

