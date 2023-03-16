Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Roczen's Road

Exhaust Podcast Roczen's Road

March 16, 2023 5:45pm
by:

After taking a few days to reflect on his big win in Indianapolis, Ken Roczen chats with Jason Weigandt about how he and his Progressive/Ecstar HEP Suzuki team made it to the center of the podium, and his mental and physical state at this stage of the season. Weigandt also adds some analysis based on another interview with Roczen's team manager, Larry Brooks. Plus, we get Roczen's thoughts from immediately after the race and the post-race press conference. It's already been an exciting season for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but Roczen's win infuses just that much more drama. The second half could be really memorable!

Be sure to check out Weigandt and Daniel Blair on the weekly SMX Insider Show on YouTube for all the latest updates and analysis. 

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School, and the WD-40 brand.

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now