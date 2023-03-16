Cardo Systems' Launches All-New PacTalk Custom

Available for $269, the Cardo PACKTALK CUSTOM comes standard with the following features:

Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication

Waterproof IP67

Connect with up to 15 riders with up to a 1.6K rider-to-rider range

40mm HD speakers

Over-The-Air software updates eliminates the need for cables or WiFi adapters

Bluetooth 5.2 Technology

13hrs talk time with fast charging (20-mins provides 2-hours of talk time)

2-Year Warranty

Riders can upgrade their PACKTALK CUSTOM by selecting one of three Pay-Per-Feature subscription packages, including:

SILVER, starting at $2.99 Monthly / $19.99 Yearly

GOLD, starting at $4.99 Monthly / $29.99 Yearly

PLATINUM, starting at $6.99 Monthly / $39.99 Yearly

The key features of the SILVER package include everything in the base package with the addition of music sharing, audio profiles and speed dial. Riders looking for more features can opt for the GOLD package which includes the base and silver features but also expands to include Universal Bluetooth Intercom and a 2nd channel connection. Riders looking to ride with all the bells and whistles can upgrade to the PLATINUM which includes all the previous features from the lower tiers but is elevated with voice commands and eco mode.

The PACKTALK CUSTOM utilizes the Cardo Connect app with Apple Pay and/or Google Pay to provide riders the ability to upgrade and/or scale back on the features needed at any time. Simply connect to the app, pick your package and enjoy the desired features. When switching from a higher subscription tier to a lower tier the features from the higher tier will remain through the billing cycle and the down grade will be implemented at the start of the new billing cycle. When upgrading from a lower subscription tier to a higher tier the features will automatically be applied to the PACKTALK CUSTOM and a credit will be issued for the unused lower-tiered subscription.

The PACKTALK CUSTOM is also compatible with select PACKTALK NEO accessories such as 2nd Hemet Kit 40mm HD and the 2nd Helmet Kit JBL.

The new PACKTALK CUSTOM has an MSRP of $269.95/279.95 EUR and will be available from retailers in April or pre-ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com starting from March 8th.

