The 2023 Indianapolis Supercross will forever be remembered for Ken Roczen's iconic win after his dramatic switch back to Suzuki. But a lot of other stuff happened to check out from this race. Today we talk about how Chase Sexton crashed from second place, why Justin Barcia was the only rider to blitz the whoops the whole main, and what happened to Eli Tomac that led to an eighth-place finish.

We also check out Hunter Lawrence plowing into Brock Papi as he was lapping him as well as Haiden Deegan going down late in the whoops after cross-rutting. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP