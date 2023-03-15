2 | 51 | Justin Barcia

The #51 has been sneaky good lately and this weekend he showed it to everyone in almost getting the win. Who else thought he was going to fly off that single before the whoops and slam into Kenny? Okay everyone, hands down. Barcia usually rides with a ton of energy and body English, sometimes to his detriment, but in this case maybe the gnarly track made him consciously try to just chill back a bit? And this resulted in the increased speed? I don’t know but this was a great ride for him and the team. No Wil Hahn there either. Is that a coincidence or…? You decide.

3 | 2 | Cooper Webb

We all thought Webb was for sure going to get by the #51 and the #94 late in the race and take the win, right? Yes, we did. This is what Webb does! But alas, he was too slow in the whoops and made a mistake late to take him out of it. But his third gave him the points lead so this is a win for sure. To me, it’s fascinating to see what he does next year. There’s no way KTM thought he would be this good and just gave him that one year deal. “We” all think Sexton is going to KTM in 2023 so does Webb stay there and not be the guy there? What if he wins the title? How can KTM let him go? Does he go back to Yamaha and Star Racing? Honda’s going to need a guy alongside Jett as well. What about World SX, which we know Coop wanted to do this year and last? Once Tomac figures out what he wants to do in 2024, Webb will be next. The way he’s riding, he’s got lots of options.

4 | 7 | Aaron Plessinger

Imagine how confused the casual fan is that they kept hyping this up as AP’s home race. “Wait, the dude in the cowboy hat with the mullet and the “Do it for Dale,” shirt is NOT from down south somewhere? I’m so confused.” But anyway, Plessinger was again pretty good, and he’s been stringing some great races together and is having a much improved second season on KTM. Will it be enough to keep him there for 2024?

5 | 21 | Jason Anderson

Anderson was just okay in Indy. He wasn’t a factor for the podium but at the same time, he also could’ve pushed too hard on a track he clearly wasn’t comfy on and went down. So here we are, a fifth.

6 | 9 | Adam Cianciarulo

AC was back! And he logged a season-best finish at that. This race followed his other ones almost in that he got a good start, he fought like hell, and then he dropped back a bit. Only on this gnarly track he didn’t drop nearly as far as before. Good job to him. Also, I was a bit perturbed by him because on press day he definitely undersold how ready he was to be back from that wrist injury and how little he rode even during the weeks. So, I swerved him on PulpMX Fantasy. Then he does this. Some people, I tell ya…