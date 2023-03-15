Everyone has to race the same track and that includes the privateers who work hard to make the main events just to be greeted with gnarly conditions like Indianapolis provided last weekend. With an ever changing racetrack and eventually leaders trying to work their way through riders outside of the top 10, the challenge of staying on top of everything is even that much more. We were able to catch up with privateers Fredrik Noren, Grant Harlan, and Josh Cartwright after Indianapolis to ask them about dealing with those tricky ruts and how each of them are feeling at this halfway point of the season.

Fredrik Noren | 15th in 450SX

Racer X: Alright, Fredrik Noren. Well hey, first off, thank you for making the main event. My fantasy team thanks you.

Fredrik Noren: That's so funny. We were just talking about that. I was a good pick for that. I scored maximum points supposedly. So, you're welcome. I'm pumped I could give you some points, but I'm also happy I could get some points myself. It's been a little bit of a roller coaster ride for me these last few races. So, it's nice to be in the main and have a solid 15th. I'm pretty pumped on that.

Tell me about that track, man. Looked gnarly out there.

Yeah, it was, it was definitely pretty gnarly. Fortunately, there were quite a few different options you could do. You didn't have to go in the same route all the time. Like you had a few different lines, some rhythms as well. And I would say the track crew did a phenomenal job going out in between the sessions and fixing some of the big jumps and keeping it from being like dangerous if you want to call it that way. I mean, it was really technical. I really enjoy it. It does bring the speed down a little bit. So, in a sense it's almost, I feel like safer. It's still gnarly. But yeah, I had a blast. I thought it was good.

Like you said, with the multiple lines. How much did you find yourself changing lines or you come into one and say, “That's not good anymore.”

Yeah, it happened quite a bit and it happened quite a bit without me wanting to do that too [laughs]. There were quite a few times where I was like, “Oh! Alright, shoot, I ended up over here. Hopefully I didn’t cut anyone off.” But no, it was it was good. Like I said, I had a blast. I thought the track was good, a fun technical track in general and it was a good time.