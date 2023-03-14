“Today was just an off day for us from the start,” said Jeremy Coker, Tomac’s Team Manager. “The track was extremely challenging, and Eli was not comfortable throughout the whole day. We worked hard to help and fell short. We will regroup and rebound just like we have all year.”

Indy was a throwback to those unfortunate rides of Eli’s past where he would suddenly not ride anywhere close to his potential. In the past, we’ve seen worse from him in that category, but the bottom line is the fifth in Tampa and the eighth in Indianapolis have cost him the points lead. The good news for Tomac fans is that he bounced back from tough losses this year with victories. After he crashed hard at Anaheim 2, he won Houston. After he struggled in Tampa, he won Oakland.

Amazing, Tomac has actually not lost two races in a row yet this season.

Plus, you can make an argument that Eli’s weirdo races might actually be as much of a help as a hinderance. When Tomac isn’t feeling it, he doesn’t ride out of his comfort zone and try to win anyway. He was eighth in Indy, but he didn’t wad it up, crash and get hurt. He’ll be back in Detroit healthy and ready to try to prevent the first two-race run without a victory of this season.

As for Sexton, well, we’ve seen this far too many times. He was second behind Roczen early and had already showed the speed to get a win. Then he crashed. He has crashed in all but two races this year.

“The day started off great for me,” said Sexton. “We had figured some things out in testing earlier in the week, and I felt like I was riding well, even with the gnarly ruts. I topped qualifying and won my heat race, and I was feeling good in the main event. Unfortunately, I hit a rut that sent me to the ground, and the bike was bent up to where it was tough trying to make up time after that. It's a bummer, but I know I have the speed and I'm still in the championship hunt. There’s no quit in me, and I’m going to keep swinging. I look forward to Detroit.”