Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin is all too familiar with the soft and rutted conditions at the Indianapolis Supercross. Lucas Oil Stadium always provides a track that breaks down and it caught out Martin a lot early in his career. The first three main events Martin ever did at Indianapolis provided 20-19-21 results until he had a breakthrough win in the venue in 2018 (which was also an East/West Showdown). Saturday night’s race was the first time Martin had been back in Indianapolis since his 2018 victory and he rode to a steady fourth place finish.

Behind him, Red Bull KTM rookie Tom Vialle is navigating the trials and tribulations of experiencing all of these unique supercross tracks for the first time. Last week at Daytona, Vialle crashed out of the race while in second, but was ultimately okay. This week was another opportunity to race rough supercross track and see where he stacked up. A bad start didn’t help but a little crash exacerbated the problem and Vialle could only collect an eighth-place finish. The juxtaposition between watching a supercross veteran like Martin get better as the track got worse was coupled with Vialle trying to figure out the ever changing conditions.

We spoke to both of them after the race about what racing that difficult of a track is really like.

Jeremy Martin | 4th in 250SX

Racer X: Alright, Jeremy Martin, fourth place tonight. Overall, looked a little bit better in the main event, it looked like you were able to find your groove a little bit about halfway. Is that fair to say?

Jeremy Martin: Yeah, for sure. I felt like in the main I probably rode the best I did all day. It’s just a bummer, for me, I think I was close to a podium tonight. It might have just been start position, honestly. But I can take getting fourth, I can take that when I ride well. So we’ll just try to get a good start next weekend, ride like that, and see if we can get on the box.

What do you think it was about the main event specifically that you rode a little bit better. Was it bike setup or anything?

I think my bike setup was really good for the conditions. It had a lot of hold-up for the soft jump faces and stuff, but it had really good side traction. I’ve kind of been fighting that at some of the previous races, but tonight I was on point and could turn and kind of do the things I wanted to do.