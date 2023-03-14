Results Archive
Amarillo
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
The General
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Tulsa
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Upcoming
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Upcoming
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Upcoming
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Upcoming
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
FLY Racing Secures Sponsorship of KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team

March 14, 2023 4:10pm | by:
The following press release is from Fly Racing:

Boise, ID – FLY Racing, an off-road apparel brand built for riders by riders, announced a two-year KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team sponsorship ahead of the 2023 Triple Crown Series, Canada’s premier motocross racing series.

FLY Racing will be the exclusive helmet and apparel provider to the dynamic three-rider team consisting of two-time 250 pro class champion Jess Pettis, who will be racing the premier 450 class, defending 250 Pro class champion Ryder McNabb, and returning veteran after a five-year hiatus, Kaven Benoit.

“I am very excited about this new multi-year partnership with FLY Racing. KTM and FLY share the same vision of growing the sport of motocross from amateur through pro racing. With our new motorcycle models, a fresh look and great athletes, 2023 is set to be a successful season.” said KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team Manager Mathieu Deroy.

The team will compete in the 12-round Triple Crown Series beginning Sunday, June 3, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Look for the FLY Racing-backed KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team repping FLY Racing’s premier Formula Carbon helmet and latest Evolution and Lite racewear lines.

“I’m really stoked to be working with FLY. The gear is awesome, and we’ll look fresh all season. I’m feeling really healthy and can’t wait to go racing,” said KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider Jess Pettis.

“This partnership supports FLY Racing’s strategy to support athletes of all levels worldwide with state-of-the-art motorcycle riding apparel and industry-leading safety equipment,” said Dalton Braun, sports marketing manager at Western Power Sports.

